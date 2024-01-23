Massive fire breaks out at timber mill in Palakkad; 2 lorries gutted

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2024 09:35 AM IST Updated: January 23, 2024 09:58 AM IST
The timber mill caught fire in the wee hours of Tuesday. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama

Palakkad: A timber mill caught fire at Nellaya here in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to Fire Force personnel, a short circuit is assumed as the cause of the fire. 

Four units of fire force were deployed in the spot to douse the flames. The building and two lorries parked near the mill were completely gutted in the accident. 

It is learnt that the mill owner incurred a loss worth lakhs of rupees. 

Palakkad has been experiencing scorching heat as the temperature level continued to increase. A few days back, thickets here caught fire in the heat. Hence, the fire force has taken necessary security measures to prevent the fire from spreading to more areas. 

