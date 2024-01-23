Massive fire breaks out at timber mill in Palakkad; 2 lorries gutted

Palakkad: A timber mill caught fire at Nellaya here in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to Fire Force personnel, a short circuit is assumed as the cause of the fire.



Four units of fire force were deployed in the spot to douse the flames. The building and two lorries parked near the mill were completely gutted in the accident.

It is learnt that the mill owner incurred a loss worth lakhs of rupees.

Palakkad has been experiencing scorching heat as the temperature level continued to increase. A few days back, thickets here caught fire in the heat. Hence, the fire force has taken necessary security measures to prevent the fire from spreading to more areas.