Kerala govt to take over 50 cents of Poramboke land adjacent to Kuzhalnadan's resort

Thodupuzha: The Kerala government will take over 50 cents of Poramboke land adjacent to Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's resort in Chinnakanal at Suryanelli. Poramboke means unassessed lands which are the property of the government.



The Land Revenue Tehsildar at Udumbanchola had filed a report to the district collector confirming land encroachment by the Congress legislator. The Collector gave permission to seize the Poramboke land following this. According to the revenue department's report, Kuzhalnadan encroached on 50 cents of public land to construct a resort at Chinnakkanal.

Vigilance findings

On Monday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had also confirmed land encroachment following its probe into the alleged irregularities in the land deal of Kuzhalnadan's resort.

According to the Vigilance, Kuzhalnadan had encroached on 50 cents of ‘Poramboke’ (government) land and built a compound wall. He also engaged in malpractice during the registration of the land, as he failed to mention that it had a 1000-square-foot building and evaded tax in this regard.

As per the findings of the Vigilance, village officials also helped the Muvattupuzha MLA to hide the fact that government land was included in the property registered in his name. However, according to reports the land was in possession of the owners before the MLA purchased it. Information on this regard will be available only after completion of digital survey.

Vigilance initiated a probe against Kuzhalnadan after CPM Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan lodged a complaint alleging tax evasion and financial irregularities in the purchase of the land.

Kuzhalnadan and two of his friends bought Kapitan Bungalow in Suryanelli three years ago. The purchase included a land of one acre and 14 cents, and buildings within the property. The property includes one building of 4,000 square feet and two buildings of 850 square feet. The two buildings were registered on February 2022.