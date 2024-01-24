No restriction in serious fraud investigation against Veena Vijayan and company: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that there was no restriction in initiating a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation into the allegations against the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic Solutions.



The High Court also expressed displeasure with the central government for not stating their stance in the matter. The Centre has sought two weeks to give an explanation.

The petitioner had sought a directive from the court for a probe by the SFIO into the money transactions between CMRL and leaders of various political parties and Veena. The petition alleged that the inquiry by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore was aimed at diluting the corporate fraud.

If an offence under section 447 of the Companies Act was revealed, no other investigation agency except the Serious Fraud Investigation office can conduct a probe into such offence, petitioner Shone George said.