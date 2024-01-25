Wayanad couple electrocuted while repairing motor pump

Wayanad: Couple electrocuted when repairing the power connection of the motor pump at home at Kappiset near Pulppalli, here, in the afternoon on Thursday.

Those who died in the mishap were identified as Kappiset Chethimattam Sivadasan, 62 and wife Sarasamma, 56. The duo were repairing the electric motor which had suddenly stopped pumping water to the water tank due to some electrical glitches.

Though the neighbours who rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of the duo, had a futile attempt to save the lives of the couple, both died. Sarasamma died on the spot whereas Sivadasan died on the way to the hospital. The couple is survived by son Aghesh and daughter-in-law Raji.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that the couple was electrocuted from the power fencing in the farmland during the repair works. To keep the animals off the crops, the farmers put in place legally erected solar power fencing and illegal power fencing by connecting the wired fence with the power line.

Though Pulppalli police prepared an inquest after examining the bodies and checking the spot, the findings are yet to be finalised.