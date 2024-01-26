College student killed in bike accident in Wayanad

Mananthavadi: A youth, who was admitted with serious head injuries at a hospital, after the bike he was riding went off the road losing control, succumbed to his injuries late Thursday night.

The youth identified as Don John Paul, 19, son of Tharappel Joseph, a native of Payyampally was a first-year graduate student of Newman’s College, here. The mishap took place towards 7 pm on Thursday in Payyampalli town.

Going by the CCTV visuals, the mishap took place when the bike was trying to overtake an autorickshaw which suddenly turned right without any indicator. The bike lost control and crashed off the road. Police are also investigating whether the autorickshaw had slightly hit the bike's rear while overtaking.

Admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi, Don John Paul had his last breath when there were hectic discussions on shifting him to another hospital for better treatment.

Apart from his father Joseph, he is survived by his mother Seena, and siblings Anett Rose and Midhun. The last rites of the youth would be performed at St Catherine's Church, Payyampalli on Friday afternoon.