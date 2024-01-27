Malayali girl's death in Bengaluru school: Family to file complaint with Kerala CM

Kottayam: The grandfather of the four-year-old Malayali child who died in a Bengaluru school told Manorama News that the family will file a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding an expeditious redressal of the case.

"The main accused in the case, the principal, has absconded; it is shameful to say that he is a Malayali," Tommy Joseph told Manorama News. Earlier, her parents filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and Education Minister of Karnataka, demanding an investigation into the incident.

Gienna Ann Jitto, who was injured on the premises of a school in Bengaluru, passed away on Thursday evening. She was the daughter of Jitto Tommy Joseph and Benitta. The couple, hailing from Manimala in Kottayam, work in the IT sector.

Bengaluru police have registered a case against the school principal. The preliminary investigation started with the accused, Thomas Cherian, a native of Kottayam, and another employee.

The school authorities had informed the parents that the child hit her head on the wall while playing at Delhi Pre School in Chelekare, Bangalore, on Monday afternoon. The child was shifted to the hospital by the time they reached school.

According to relatives of the child, doctors had opined that the child was critically injured when she fell from a height. It is suspected that she fell from the second-floor terrace. The police said that the CCTV footage from these days is not available as the camera in the school is not working.