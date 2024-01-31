Death sentence for convict in Angamaly triple murder

Kochi: The man convicted in the killing his brother and family members at Mukkannur near Angamaly was sentenced to death by a court here on Wednesday (January 31).

While Babu (40) he received capital punishement for the murder of his 33-year-old niece Smitha, he was senteced for life for the killings of his brother and sister-in-law.



Babu hacked to death his brother, sister-in-law, and their daughter following a dispute over ancestral property at Mookkannur near Angamaly in 2018. According to the police, Babu had barged into the house of Sivan with a machete and hacked him and his wife Valsala. He also attacked his niece and her twin children. While the three died on the spot, the children were rushed to hospital by neighbours.

After the murder, Babu tried to commit suicide by riding his scooter into the pond on the premises of Chirangara temple at Koratty but was caught by cops and villagers.

