VD Satheesan dismisses graft allegation; says he feels sorry for CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday dismissed the graft allegation made by P V Anvar.

Responding to Nilambur MLA's speech, Satheesan said that he felt sorry for the chief minister who let Anvar make such an allegation. "I do not know whether I should cry at your desperation or laugh at you," he told Anvar.

Anvar alleged that IT companies had bribed Satheesan Rs 150 crore to sabotage the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project.

"A corruption allegation has been raised here. (According to it) had K-Rail been operational, the IT sector in Kerala would have boomed tremendously. With that, the entire tech business in Hyderabad and Bengaluru would have collapsed. Then they won't be able to hire a single person from Kerala. Twenty-five lakh people would have got jobs in Kerala itself. Realising all this, IT companies planned to bribe the opposition leader. They paid Rs 150 crore...They froze it and delivered it to Chavakadu in a lorry carrying fish. Then it was taken back to Bengaluru... But no one knows where it went after that... Do you want me to laugh at this or shed a tear for you?" Satheesan said.

"I won't say anything about the person who made the allegation. Because nothing more is expected from him. But I am saddened that the chief minister, who is the leader of the assembly, saw this and approved it to be presented in the assembly. I feel sorry for you. How can you reduce yourselves to be a laughing stock?," Satheesan said.

He asked the Speaker to let the allegation in the Assembly records. "Sir, let it be on the record. Don't change anything from the record. Let the coming generation know that there were people like this in this assembly. What else can I say?''Satheesan said.