Wayanad man arrested over sexual abuse of minor boy

Panamaram: Police on Thursday arrested Odukkil Yusuf (68) of Neerattadi here in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor boy. After absconding for more than a week, Yusuf surrendered at the police station.

The incident took place last week. Police registered a case and charged the accused with sections under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the complaint, Yusuf abused the boy sexually when the latter was ill and alone at home. The incident came to light after the survivor's parents noticed he was disturbed and inquired, said police. Yusuf used a blindfold on the boy while committing the crime and threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed the incident to others.