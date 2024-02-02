Case against Advocate Aloor for misbehaving with woman client

Ernakulam: Ernakulam Central police has filed a case against Advocate BA Aloor for behaving indecently with a woman, who sought legal advice from him.



The complainant, who hails from Kochi, approached Aloor for legal help in connection with a land case. According to the victim, Aloor summoned her to talk about the case in detail. He then allegedly told her that he would take up her case without fees in exchange of favours.

Aloor, a familiar criminal lawyer in Kerala, has gained media attention in the past years by appearing for the prime accused in the Soumya and Jisha murder cases.