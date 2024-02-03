Family of woman found dead in husband's house seeks to expedite probe

Malappuram: The family of a woman found dead in her husband's house has alleged that police are showing no seriousness in investigating the case properly. The mother and brother of Palakkad Vilayoor native Cherulathodi C T Ramsheena (31) approached the Malappuram District Police Chief S Sasidharan to expedite the probe.

Ramsheena was found hanging in her husband Faizal's home at Paingannur near Valancheri in Malappuram district on January 25.

Jamshad C T, elder brother of the victim, alleged that his sister suffered severe emotional and physical torture from her husband. “He had approached us on several occasions demanding more money in dowry. Also, her husband Faizal and Ramsheena used to quarrel over his alleged extramarital affair,” Jamshad said.

"Two people have seen her standing on the road in front of her husband's house in panic at around 2 am on the day of her death. She had planned to come to our house in the evening to spend the long weekend with our parents. Ramsheena had never given up her optimism about life even though she had suffered a lot in her marital life. She was preparing for the PSC examinations to secure a job as a teacher. So we do not believe that she could have taken her life," Jamsahd said.

The family alleges that the police have not slapped serious charges against Faizal. “The officers are talking in a compromising tone rather than bringing out the truth about the death,” he added.

"Her children have seen Faizal beating Ramsheena up several times. Her husband and her mother-in-law had harassed her demanding more dowry. We have given around Rs 4 lakh on different occasions after marriage to ensure her a peaceful life. They have also tortured her asking for Rs 25 lakh to secure a job for her in a government-aided school. We do not believe that she would kill herself,” Ramsheena's mother Sainaba said.

Valancheri Police said the investigation is progressing. “We are investigating it as an unnatural death. The police have got a suicide note from the spot which mentions her husband. We would take further steps as per the progress of the investigation," Valancheri Police Sub Inspector M K Naveen Shaj said.