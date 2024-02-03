Female wild elephant found dead in Thrissur

Thrissur: A female wild elephant was discovered dead here at the Vettilappara plantation's 30th block. The plantation workers noticed the carcass on Saturday morning and reported it to the forest department officials.

Forest officers have reached the scene and conducted an initial investigation. The cause of death of the elephant would be understood only after the post-mortem examination, which is to be conducted shortly.

Another wild elephant, Thanneer Komban, which was tranquillized and caught from Manathavady in Wayanad, was also found dead on Saturday morning after it was shifted to the Bandipur forest in Karnataka last night.