Female wild elephant found dead in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 03, 2024 10:22 AM IST Updated: February 03, 2024 10:56 AM IST
Forest officers have reached the scene and conducted an initial investigation. Photo: Manorama News.

Thrissur: A female wild elephant was discovered dead here at the Vettilappara plantation's 30th block. The plantation workers noticed the carcass on Saturday morning and reported it to the forest department officials. 

Forest officers have reached the scene and conducted an initial investigation. The cause of death of the elephant would be understood only after the post-mortem examination, which is to be conducted shortly.

Another wild elephant, Thanneer Komban, which was tranquillized and caught from Manathavady in Wayanad, was also found dead on Saturday morning after it was shifted to the Bandipur forest in Karnataka last night.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA