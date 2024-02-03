7.5 lakh people waits driving licence, RC in Kerala after printing firm halts work citing mounting dues

Kochi: Over 7.5 lakh persons are waiting for driving licences and vehicle registration certificates (RC) in Kerala after the contracted company stopped printing when the government failed to pay it Rs 8 crore due.



The state government owes another Rs 3 crore to the Department of Posts for sending these documents to the licence holders and vehicle owners. The printing of driving licences and RCs was suspended on November 16 and 23, 2023 respectively.

Incidentally, the government collects Rs 245 in advance from each applicant for a driving licence and RC. Following the long delay in receiving the documents, arguments take place frequently in Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) offices between the beneficiaries and employees.

The delay has affected the conduct of driving tests, procedures related to vehicle permits and transfer of ownership of vehicles. Trips by trucks and buses to other states were also jeopardized. Similarly, the authorities were unable to issue RCs in the format of new PVC cards for old vehicles which were subjected to fitness tests.