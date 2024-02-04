Thangal's remarks should not be misinterpreted; IUML deserves 3 LS seats: VD Satheesan

Thrissur: The controversial remarks made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal regarding the Ayodhya issue should not be misinterpreted, said Opposition leader VD Satheesan. Addressing media here on Sunday, Satheesan said that while many were trying to set fire to water, Thangal was trying to douse it.



"One should understand why he said so. Opponents aim for a campaign of hate. An attempt is being made to create division and take advantage in the name of religion. We are trying not to bring the issue to extremists on either side. At a time when extremists are trying to set water on fire, speaking out for peace is a big deal. And that's exactly what Thangal intended", said the opposition leader.

He added that the League deserves three seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Congress will not question their right to demand the third seat under any circumstances. We need to think about what can be done practically in the current political situation", Satheesan stated. "The League is the party that always stood wholeheartedly with the Congress. Everything is done in consultation with the League, which is the backbone of the UDF", he added.

The controversy

Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday landed in a controversy over his recent statement that there is no need to protest against the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya as both the new temple and the proposed mosque would strengthen secularism in the country. Thangal is the state president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and an influential political party among the Muslim community.

He made the statement during an event on January 24 at Manjeri in Malappuram, but a video of it went viral on February 4.

While the Indian National League (INL), a coalition partner of the ruling CPI(M) led LDF government in Kerala lashed out at the IUML leader, the Congress party and the IUML defended Thangal and said he was trying to stop the campaign of hatred and attempts to divide society. Addressing the event at Manjeri, Thangal had said that the Ram temple which is "worshipped and revered by the majority of the people" in the country "is a reality".

"We cannot go back from that. There is no need for us to protest against it. The temple came up based on a court order and the Babri Masjid is about to be constructed. These two are now part of India. The Ram temple and the proposed Babri Masjid are two best examples that strengthen the secularism of our country," Thangal was seen saying in the video.

We know that it (Babri Masjid) was destroyed by the 'karsevaks' and we had protested against it at that time, he said, adding that Indian Muslims dealt with it maturely.

Responses

Indian National League (INL) Kerala State Secretariat Member N K Abdul Azeez in a Facebook post said that political leaders are not ignorant of the fact that Gandhi's Ram Rajya is different from the Ram Rajya of the RSS. "The spiritual Hindu religion of a believer is different from the political Hindutva of the RSS and the political leaders are not ignorant of this fact. Yet they are making a fool of its ranks. It's not possible to believe that the ordinary party workers of IUML will accept this position," Azeez said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty came out in support of Thangal and said his words were misinterpreted. Kunhalikutty said BJP is trying to politicise the Ayodhya issue and Thangal was trying to warn people not to fall into that trap. "But it was misinterpreted," he said. Satheesan said while many were trying to set fire to water, Thangal was trying to douse it. "One should understand why he said so. When some are trying to set fire to water, Thangal is trying to douse it. He was speaking against the campaign of hatred and division," Satheesan said.

(With PTI inputs)