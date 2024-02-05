Kerala Budget 2024 | Rs 250 crore allotted for Digital Universities

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday earmarked Rs 250 crore for Digital Universities. The FM added that varsities have developed into one of the biggest incubators of hardware products by providing support to over 80 startups.

A fund of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for setting up three new centres of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University of Kerala. Those students who pass in merit from the Digital University will become eligible for PhD at the Oxford University, the finance minister said. A fund of Rs 10 crore will be allotted for permanent scholarship.

Digital varsities will be allowed to take loans at a low interest rate due to their profitable nature, the finance minister said.

The minister added that task forces comprising experts will be formed in higher education sector. The budget also allotted Rs 75 crore for the Agriculture University and Rs 20 crore for literacy programme. H has set aside Rs 134 crore for free uniform distribution scheme and Rs 19 crore for Kerala Kalamandalam.