Kerala Budget 2024: 3 centres of Digital University, 25 private industrial parks to come up in state

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has begun presenting his fourth budget. The state budget is expected to find maximum revenue to overcome the severe financial crisis plaguing the state and announce some benefits ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
It is expected that at least a portion of the dues to be paid to various sections, including government employees and pensioners, will be announced in the budget. Although there is no chance of increasing the welfare pension, an announcement on the disbursement of a portion of the 5-month arrear is expected. It is indicated that there will be an increase in the support price of rubber by at least Rs 20.
1 min ago
Rs 20 crore for literacy programme; Rs 10 crore to avoid waterlogging in Ernakulam
2 mins ago
Rs 17,000 crore disbursed so far for LIFE; Rs 10,000 crore more requireed to meet target
2 mins ago
5 lakh houses will be completed by March 2025 under LIFE Mission scheme
3 mins ago
Central govt branding not possible in Life housing scheme, clarifies Balagopal
5 mins ago
Local eco-tourism centres to be developed
5 mins ago
Rs 48.88 crore to prevent wildlife attacks
7 mins ago
Sandal farming to be promoted; relaxation in rules
8 mins ago
Rs 156 crore for coastal development
9 mins ago
Correction: Rs 1,136 crore for LIFE Mission scheme
9 mins ago
Rs 1,132 crore for LIFE Mission scheme