Kerala Budget 2024: 3 centres of Digital University, 25 private industrial parks to come up in state

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 05, 2024 08:54 AM IST Updated: February 05, 2024 10:02 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has begun presenting his fourth budget. The state budget is expected to find maximum revenue to overcome the severe financial crisis plaguing the state and announce some benefits ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

It is expected that at least a portion of the dues to be paid to various sections, including government employees and pensioners, will be announced in the budget. Although there is no chance of increasing the welfare pension, an announcement on the disbursement of a portion of the 5-month arrear is expected. It is indicated that there will be an increase in the support price of rubber by at least Rs 20.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    Rs 20 crore for literacy programme; Rs 10 crore to avoid waterlogging in Ernakulam

  • 2 mins ago

    Rs 17,000 crore disbursed so far for LIFE; Rs 10,000 crore more requireed to meet target

  • 2 mins ago

    5 lakh houses will be completed by March 2025 under LIFE Mission scheme

  • 3 mins ago

    Central govt branding not possible in Life housing scheme, clarifies Balagopal

  • 5 mins ago

    Local eco-tourism centres to be developed

  • 5 mins ago

    Rs 48.88 crore to prevent wildlife attacks

  • 7 mins ago

    Sandal farming to be promoted; relaxation in rules

  • 8 mins ago

    Rs 156 crore for coastal development

  • 9 mins ago

    Correction: Rs 1,136 crore for LIFE Mission scheme

  • 9 mins ago

    Rs 1,132 crore for LIFE Mission scheme

