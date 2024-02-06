DYFI leader held for sexual assault, extortion

Our Correspondent
Published: February 06, 2024 11:24 AM IST
The accused, Visakh Kallada. Photo: Manorama Online

Sasthamkotta: A leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a woman who is a Student Federation of India (SFI) worker and belongs to the scheduled community.

The accused, Visakh Kallada (27), a member of the DYFI West Kallada regional committee, Kadapuzha unit secretary, and CPM Koyikkalbhagam branch committee member, allegedly falsely promised to marry her and extorted Rs 9 lakh.

It is claimed that the accused established intimacy with the victim through the SFI's 'Mathrukam' women's association programme and sexually assaulted her in a bamboo grove on the shore of Sasthamkotta lake. He is also accused of extorting money from her after promising to marry her. The allegations include threats against the girl, who intended to file a complaint with the police, to prevent her from doing so. The police stated that the accused, arrested under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been produced in court and remanded.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA