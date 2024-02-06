Fisherman dies after boats collide off Alappuzha coast, three injured

Alappuzha; A fisherman died while three others sustained injuries as two fishing boats collided off the Alappuzha coast on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 63-year-old Francis, a native of Chethi Kakkari near Cherthala. The injured fishermen were identified as Kuruthivelil Bhargavan (66), Puthanpurakal Jason (20) and Panajikal Nojan (46).

The accident took place at 5 am when the fishing boat named Piller, owned by one Biju of Padinjare Kakkari, was rammed by another boat, Padannel. Both the boats capsized on impact, and the fishermen on board fell into the sea. Other boats in the vicinity soon rushed to the spot and brought the fishermen on board.

The body of Francis was shifted to the morgue of the Alappuzha Medical College while the injured were admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Both Francis and the injured fishermen were on board the fishing vessel `Piller’. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of accident.

Minister Saji Cherian visited the house of the deceased and offered condolences to the bereaved family.