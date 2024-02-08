Impersonator flees exam hall during biometric check

Thiruvananthapuram: A case of impersonation disrupted the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination for the recruitment of university last-grade servants after a youth fled from the exam venue after a biometric identification process was initiated.



The incident, which unfolded at the Chinnamma Memorial Girls High School in Poojappura, occurred at approximately 7.30 am on Wednesday. According to reports, a young man who was allegedly impersonating a legitimate candidate abandoned the examination room just as PSC officials commenced biometric verification using Aadhaar-based identification. The impersonator was writing the exam for Nemom native Amaljith A.

The individual in question successfully evaded capture. CCTV footage shows that the impersonator scaled a wall and made a getaway on a motorcycle, where an accomplice was reportedly waiting.