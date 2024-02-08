Youth dies after police vehicle hits scooter in Alappuzha

Onmnorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2024 11:16 PM IST Updated: February 09, 2024 07:05 AM IST
The deceased, Sani Baby (29) of Irupathinchira in Edathua, was on his way to attend a festival at the Pacha Chekidikkad church when the accident occurred. Photo: Manorama Online.

Alappuzha: A youth was fatally injured here after his scooter collided with a police vehicle. The accident occurred near Lourdes Matha Hospital around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased, Sani Baby (29) of Irupathinchira in Edathua, was on his way to attend a festival at the Pacha Chekidikkad church when the accident occurred. The vehicle involved in the accident was carrying the Circle Inspector (CI) of the Alappuzha South Station.

According to eyewitness reports, the impact of the hit was severe enough to drag the scooter and Sani for about five meters, with Sani becoming lodged under the police vehicle. Despite swift actions by locals to rush him to Vandanam Medical College for emergency treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sani Baby is survived by his parents, Baby Varghese and Soby Baby. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA