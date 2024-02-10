A boy, two women drown in Cherupuzha in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A boy and two women drowned in Cherupuzha, a tributary of Chaliyar River at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Adwaidh (13), Athira (28) and Mini (46). A fourth person, Pilassery Sanuja (36), mother of Adwaidh, was rescued and has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Mini and her daughter Athira, who hailed from Wayanad, were relatives of Adwaidh, who stayed at Poyya. Mini and Athira had arrived to attend a local temple festival at Poyya.

According to reports, Athira and Mini jumped into the water to rescue Adwaidh, who was swept away while swimming in the Cherupuzha. The accident occurred at the Pulikkamannu kadavu at Chethukadavu. Fire and Rescue units from Vellimadukunnu and people of the locality attempted a rescue.