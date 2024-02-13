Tiger entrapped in wire fence in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2024 10:35 AM IST
Pulimoottil Sibi, a local rubber tapper, spotted the animal on Tuesday morning. Photo: Screengrab: Manorama News.

Kannur: A tiger found itself entrapped in a wire fence here in a farmland at Kottioour in Panniyamala. Pulimoottil Sibi, a local rubber tapper, spotted the animal on Tuesday morning. 

On receiving information, officials from the Forest Department reached the spot. They have initiated procedures to tranquillize the tiger to safely extricate it from the wire that has become entangled around its neck. The animal has wounds on its body, reported Manorama News.

The farmland where the tiger got trapped is a private property, situated beside a residential area. Authorities have issued warnings to the local people to avoid visiting the area for safety reasons.

