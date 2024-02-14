Op Belur Makhna-Day 3: RRT now up against two elephants

Wayanad: Deep in the jungle, in pursuit of Belur Makhna for the third day, the Rapid Response team (RRT) is grappling with a new challenge as another elephant which has befriended Belur Makhna charged towards the team during the trail.Belur Makhna which has so far steered clear of the RRT has found the company of another elephant. What this means is that the team now has to separate both elephants before they can dart Belur Makhna. Drone visuals had earlier shown Belur Makhna along with another elephant.

The trackers have been trying to scare away the other Makhna using crackers but the elephant being roguish in its behaviour often charges towards the source of fire crackers. Around two hundred forest department personnel of the Rapid Response Teams drawn from various parts of the state have been tracking the elephant for three days.

The entire forest force is focussing on the Bavali area close to the Karnataka forest region to prevent the animal from moving into Karnataka forest region. They plan to tranquilize the animal once it gets separated from the other elephant. As temperature gets peaking in the border jungle zones, RRT`s mission is getting tougher day by day.