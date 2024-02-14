Two workers killed as under-construction house collapses in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident, two workers were killed after a portion of an under-construction house collapsed at Valayam in Nadapuram here on Wednesday. It is learnt that a concrete slab fell down crushing the two workers to death. The deceased are Kuttikkadu natives Navajith (33) and Vishnu (29).



Two other workers sustained severe injuries after getting trapped under the debris of the building. They are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital.

Fire Force and police reached the spot to rescue the trapped workers. They launched a search fearing more workers trapped under the debris.

The accident took place at the house of Sreethesh Marankanty at 9.45 am near Valayam on the border of Kannur- Kozhikode districts on Wednesday. A huge slab fell over the workers who were engaged in masonary work.

Local people who witnessed the accident rescued the duo from the debris and rushed them to the nearby Government Hospital. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital for expert medical care as directed by the doctors. But Navajith and Vishnu breathed their last before reaching the hospital. Their mortal remains will be taken to Vadakara Government Hospital for autopsy.