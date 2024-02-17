Cross-party support for Wayanad hartal, hundreds pay homage to latest victim of human-animal conflict

Wayanad: A united hartal was observed across Wayanad on Saturday in response to the recent fatal wild animal attacks in the district. Political parties from all fronts - UDF, LDF, and BJP - have come together following the death of two individuals in wild elephant attacks last week. Locals, reeling under the impact of wildlife encroachment, are staging protests that transcend political affiliations.

Meanwhile, hundrends paid homage to the latest victim of wild elephant attack in Pulppally of Wayanad district on Saturday. Paul (52), a temporary guide at Kuruva Island Eco-tourism centre, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Friday. Protesters are agitating at the Pulpally bus stand with Paul's mortal remains. They have refused to move the victim's body for final rites until their demands are met.

Last Saturday, Ajeesh met a tragic end when he was attacked by a wild elephant in his backyard in Padamala Panachi.

Hartal

Though no untoward incidents were reported, public transport was at a standstill and businesses remained shuttered in the district on the hartal day. Roadblocks have sprung up in locations such as Churam, Lakiti, Mananthavady, and Kattikulam.