Tiger kills calf at Wayanad, forest dept spots pug marks

Wayanad: Amid mounting protests against the surge in wild animal attacks in places close to forests across the state, the forest department on Sunday identified the presence of a tiger at Ashramam Kolli near Pulpally here. A tiger had killed a calf owned by Ashramam Kolli native Eldhose on Saturday night, officials confirmed.



They also spotted a tiger's pug marks near Eldhose's cowshed.

Eldhose said the tiger fell into the dung pit when his family members rushed to the cow shed after hearing some disturbing sounds.

The forest department has decided to install surveillance cameras in the area after examining the chances of an attack at any time.

Meanwhile, the Thamarasseri Diocese has decided to intensify protests against the wild animal attacks in Wayanad. Protest meetings were organised in each parish after the Holy Mass. A hunger strike will be held in front of the district collectorate on February 22.

On Saturday, people blocked the vehicle of forest officials and staged a protest alleging lapses in checking wild animal attacks in Wayanad.