'Tiger brushed past my bike and I froze in horror,' says Wayanad youth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2024 07:47 PM IST Updated: February 19, 2024 08:17 PM IST
Wayanad youth Aneesh who had a close shave with the tiger at Pulpally. Photo:Special arrangement.

Wayanad: " Out of nowhere, the tiger leapt across the road and brushed past my two-wheeler. If I hadn`t applied the brakes, I would not have been alive," Vazhayil Aneesh, 37, a native of Anpatharu near Pulpalli, who had a close shave with the tiger on Sunday said with a quiver.

Occasionally tigers are spotted in the area, but Aneesh had no inkling that he would come face to face with one. He was returning home after purchasing medicines for his daughter. The path was familiar to him. From the bituminous road, the path takes a turn and winds along the farmlands.

" All of a sudden a huge animal jumped across the road and almost scraped the front of the bike. I froze in horror, but somehow I applied the brakes," he said. The two-wheeler skidded off the surface and Aneesh fell down sustaining minor injuries. He was admitted to the hospital for a day. Though he survived with mild injuries, Aneesh is still in shock.

RELATED ARTICLES

" I am afraid to go out on bike even during the day time and at each turn of the road I feel a tiger is lurking," he said. Vazhayil Jose, father of Aneesh said the same tiger was spotted in the same area towards 10 am on Monday. " Though the Forest Department personnel had fixed the cage traps in the surrounding farmland to capture the animal, the tiger is still at large," said Vazhayil Jose.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA