BJP likely to field Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta & Chalakudy; Seeks female candidate for Ernakulam

Kochi: As the party’s National Council meeting concluded, speculations about the NDA candidates in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have intensified.

The party is reportedly considering its national secretary Anil K Antony's name in Pathanamthitta and Chalakudy besides Ernakulam.

Even though the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an NDA ally, has already requested the Chalakudy seat, no final decision regarding the nomination has been made yet. Party leaders are optimistic that having Suresh Gopi as a candidate in the neighbouring Thrissur constituency may positively influence the BJP's performance in Chalakudy, particularly if a Catholic candidate like Antony is fielded.

The search for a suitable female candidate in Ernakulam is also in process. Despite the consideration of a high-ranking state official, who has now declined the interest, the party is looking to select a candidate who is well-regarded within party circles, said BJP sources.

Woman leaders including Mahila Morcha state office bearer Vineeta Hariharan, BJP state spokesperson TP Sindhumol, state committee member CV Sajani, Padmaja S Menon, and Yuva Morcha leader Smitha Menon are among those being speculated for Ernakulam constituency. The district leadership anticipates that the selection of a candidate who aligns with the party’s preference will be concluded shortly.