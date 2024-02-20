Human-animal conflict: All-party meeting decides to regulate cattle rearing in forest fringes

In the wake of an increase in the number of cattle being preyed upon by wild animals in the fringe areas of the forest, the state government will impose restrictions for large-scale cattle rearing in border zones of forests.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh who addressed the media after an all-party meeting held to discuss issues related to human-animal conflict said that most of the participants in the meeting welcomed the suggestion to bring some sort of control in the number of cattle that can be reared by a family on the forest fringes.

The representatives of parties supported the suggestion, he said. “Another significant suggestion was to ensure that the Central government shares 60 percent of the compensation to the victims which is also to be discussed at the state-level meeting before finalising,” the minister said

Other demands discussed were to appoint a nodal officer to deal with the human-animal conflict with independent powers and own office, constituting a people's monitoring committee with the District Collector as chairperson. This committee will meet twice a week. Immediate steps on the eradication of alien invasive species from the forests and the constitution of local-level committees for better monitoring also came up in the meeting.

Ministers K Rajan (let), A K Saseendran and M B Rajesh along with former MLA C K Saseendran (centre) interact with Mananthavadi Bishop Jose Porunnedam and Malabar Bhadrasana Metropolitan Stephanos Mar Geevarghese at the Bishop's House in Mananthavadi, Wayanad on Tuesday. Photo: Screengrab/Special arrangement

The help of the central government would be sought in ensuring the assistance of workers enlisted in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in clearing the undergrowth of plantations close to forests. Two more forest stations would be constituted for better monitoring of the problem zones in forests.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that among the 27 demands raised in the recent emergency meeting called over the issue chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, 15 were already implemented including bringing back Dr Arun Zachariah to the Department of Forest and Wildlife from the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Besides the installation of 250 more camera traps in addition to the existing 68 in forests and its borders, and setting up 13 additional patrolling teams for better monitoring of forest borders have been implemented, the Minister said.

Rs 13 crore has been allotted for forest conservation and providing compensation for victims of wildlife attacks. All the other demands would be implemented on a war footing, he said. The ministers also visited the houses of the people killed in wild animal attacks recently.