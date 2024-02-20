NIT Calicut professor, who praised Gandhi-killer Godse, gets bail

Kozhikode: Dr Shaija Andavan, professor of NIT Calicut, who courted trouble with a pro-Godse comment, was granted bail by a court in Kunnamangalam here on Tuesday.

The Kunnamangalam Police had charged Andavan under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) over a Facebook comment that triggered widespread protests from student groups, including the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

Shaija's comment (circled) under the FB post.

Andavan hailed Gandhi-killer Godse with a comment 'proud of Godse for saving India' under a post from a person called Krishna Raj. The comment was later deleted.

The professor was booked on the complaint of Ashwin, a member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the state-ruling CPM. The Youth Congress staged a protest outside the court after Andavan was granted bail.