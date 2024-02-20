Schoolgirl drowns in Chaliyar River; Locals express suspicion

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2024 12:23 PM IST Updated: February 20, 2024 12:40 PM IST
Despite being immediately shifted to a private hospital in Vazahakad, Sana could not be saved. Photo: Special arrangement.

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident that happened here at Edavannappara in Malappuram, a female school student drowned in the Chaliyar river.
The 17-year-old Sana Fathima, a native of Vettathur, was discovered deceased around 7 pm on Monday following a search led by parents and local people.

Despite being immediately shifted to a private hospital in Vazahakad, Sana could not be saved.

Sana, the daughter of Siddique, was reportedly good at her studies. The local community alleged suspicion of her death and urged authorities to conduct a serious investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sana’s demise. 

