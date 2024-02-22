Teen girl's death in Chaliyar: Dresses missing from body recovered from river

Malappuram: Mystery is looming over the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found drowned in Chaliyar river at Edavannappara on February 19 days after filing a sexual assault complaint against her Karate master. By Thursday noon, the divers recovered her churidar's top and shawl that were missing from the body.

According to reports, the dresses were found at the spot close to the area from where her body was recovered.



On Thursday, Vazhakkad police arrested V Siddique Ai (43), a native of Oorkkadavu under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act over the complaint from the girl's family. A few days ago, the girl sent a complaint to Kozhikode Child Welfare Committee (CWC) opening up about the harassment that she encountered from Siddique Ali.

Though Kondotty police had initiated a probe as intimated by the CWC, the girl was not at a juncture to cooperate with the probe.

Amid this, she was found dead in the river on Monday evening around 6'O clock. Her family members and neigbhours ruled out the chances of a suicide.