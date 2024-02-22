GST intel wing launches 'Operation White Pepper' to check tax evasion in Wayanad resorts

Wayanad: The intelligence wing of the GST department has launched Operation White Pepper, wherein all major resorts in the district are being raided based on a tip-off that several tax evasions are happening in these properties, causing a loss to the state exchequer. Around 23 resorts were identified as high-turnover properties. When the team finished the inspection of five resorts, tax evasions identified had crossed Rs 20 crore.

According to GST Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence) Sandhya T K, many of the resorts had been under the team's radar for some time, it is only this year that they decided to intensify action. "We have covered only a few resorts. Raids will continue in the coming days as well,” she said. However, she refused to reveal whether all properties would be inspected frequently.

The intelligence wing did some good spade work by visiting resorts disguised as tourists and even staying in some. In many resorts, though they charge up to Rs 12,000 per day, the bills provided to the customer would be for a much smaller amount, it was pointed out.

The raids come when the tourism industry in Wayanad faces stiff challenges due to a series of wildlife attacks, impacting the destination negatively.