Kozhikode CPM leader's murder: SIT formed; probe team recovers weapon

Kozhikode: A 14-member Special Investigation Team led by Vadakara Deputy Superintendant of Police will probe into the murder of CPM leader P V Sathyanathan (60) at Koyilandy here. Official reports confirmed that Koyilandy Circle Inspector Melwin Joseph will be in charge of the investigation.



In a major development in the case, the probe team recovered the weapon used by the accused Abhilash to attack Sathyanathan. A small knife that is sharper than a surgical blade was found from a plot close to the temple during a search conducted after interrogating the accused, said police.

Sathyanath was attacked by Abhilash (35) using a sharp weapon at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. The attack took place on the premises of Cheriyapuram temple at Peruvattoor near Koyilandy here during a musical event that was held as part of the temple festival.

As per the preliminary reports, the murder took place due to personal rivalry. A case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including section 302 has been registered. The accused Abhilash surrendered himself at the police station hours after committing the murder. He was taken into custody, police added.

Meanwhile, the CPM called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal at Koyilandi on Friday in the wake of the murder.