Congress demands reinvestigation into TP murder convict Kunjananthan's death

Alappuzha: As Lok Sabha Polls round the corner, Congress has decided to use KM Shaji's allegations on TP Chandrasekharan murder convict Kunjanathan's death as a tool against CPM. Shaji had alleged that CPM poisoned Kunjananthan to death in the prison for hiding secrets. Upholding this allegation, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan demanded a reinvestigation into the death of the CPM leader while addressing the media here on Saturday.



“ A reinvestigation should be carried out on the death of Kunjananthan. Though reports stated that he died of food poisoning, it is rumoured that he was poisoned to death,” said Sudhakaran.

He added that CPM men themselves publicly confessed to poisoning Kunjananthan.

“ High Court has reopened TP Chandrasekharan murder case now. Top leaders are involved in the conspiracy behind the murder. It's the right time to find all these culprits. Amid this, the mystery behind the death of Kunjananthan also comes into light,” said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, Kunjananthan's daughter Shabna Manoharan had dismissed Shaji's allegations terming it as an election gimmick. She pointed out that her father died of an acute mouth ulcer.

According to sources, Congress is also planning to approach the court seeking an investigation into the death of the senior CPM leader.

Kunjananthan, CPM Panoor area committee leader died in June 2020, while serving life sentence in jail for conspiracy in the TP murder case. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.