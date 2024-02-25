Twenty20 declares candidates for LS polls

Kochi: Rubbishing rumours of joining hands with BJP, Twenty20 here on Sunday announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Twenty20 state president Sabu M Jacob said that only his party that aims at public welfare and development can save Kerala. He was addressing a public meeting at Kizhakkambalam Twenty20 Nagar here on Sunday.



Twenty20 will contest two Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. The party will field Adv Charley Paul(60) from Chalakkudy and Adv Antony Judy (28) from Ernakulam.

Adv Antony Judy and Adv Charley Paul

Adv Charley has been the state spokesperson of the Madya Virudha Samithi (anti-liquor committee). He also served as the general secretary of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese pastoral council.

Antony Judy was Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) national president and national secretary. He also attended the climate change conference of the United Nations Organisation held in December 2023.

