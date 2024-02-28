Setback for Governor Khan; President approves Kerala Lokayukta Amendment Bill

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 28, 2024 11:10 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (left) and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Kochi in March this year. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved the Kerala Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sent the bill for the President's assent. The move comes as a major win for the state government in its tussle with the Governor.

The Assembly passed the Lokayukta Amendment Bill in August 2022. The amendment curtails the binding powers of the Lokayukta. The Governor delayed signing the bill calling the amendment unconstitutional. 

Khan sent seven bills to the President in November 2023 after the state approached the Supreme Court, which came down heavily on the Governor for sitting on important bills indefinitely.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA