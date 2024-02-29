Stray dog attacks teacher at Malappuram school; municipality cites helplessness to control repeated menace

Malappuram: A stray dog attacked a pre-primary school teacher here on Wednesday afternoon, causing severe injuries.

Ayshabi, a teacher at the Thrikkulam Government Welfare School near Tirurangadi was attacked by a stray dog while she was walking to the office from the classroom through the school’s corridor.

The teacher was initially treated at the Taluk Hospital in Parappanangadi and was then shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for further care.

The incident has raised concern among the parents and the school authority who reported recurring threats from stray dogs, with some narrow escapes in the past.

Despite repeated complaints from the school, the municipality has not addressed the problem, which has worsened since the school’s reopening post-COVID-19 pandemic time, said Head Mistress S Beena.

However, the councillors of the municipality have also shared their helplessness in the matter. “We lack proper government guidelines to tackle the stray dog menace. According to the rules, we cannot even pelt stones at the dogs,”, said Tirurangadi Municipal Chairman KP Mohammed Kutty to Onmanorama.

He added that the municipality ensures proper treatment for dog bite incidents, but acknowledged their inability to effectively control the stray dog population and a permanent solution for the issue.