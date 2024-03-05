Kozhikode farmer killed in bison attack, tribeswoman trampled to death in Thrissur

Kozhikode/Thrissur: Two persons were killed in separate wild animal attacks in Kerala on Tuesday.

At Kakkayam in Kozhikode, a 70-year-old farmer was mauled to death reportedly in a gaur attack. Meanwhile, a 68-year-old tribesperson was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Peringalkuthu in Thrissur district.

Palatt Abraham was working on agricultural land five kilometres from the Kakkayam Dam site when he was attacked by a bison.

According to reports, Abraham was gored to death and was found by another farmer almost an hour later. He was rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode but was declared dead.

According to people's representatives, a horde of bison was roaming the locality for several days. "We requested the district collector yesterday to do something. But nothing happened," said Koorachundu panchayat president Poly Karakkada.



At Peringalkuthu, Valsala, who is the wife of a tribal chief, was attacked inside the forest where she was gathering food. The incident occurred at Watchmaram Colony, about 8 km from Peringalkuthu. Valsala's body has been shifted to the Taluk Hospital at Chalakudy.