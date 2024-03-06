Shoot-at-sight order issued for gaur that killed Kakkayam farmer. But which animal?

Kozhikode: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) has issued an order to kill the gaur that gored to death a farmer at Kakkayam in Kozhikode. The issuance of the order comes after a day of intense protests led by the villagers of Kakkayam and the district leaders of the Congress party.

The protesters had blocked a national highway and refused to hand over the body of the deceased farmer Palatt Abraham for post-mortem until the 'kill order' was issued. At least two meetings held in Kozhikode on the day had failed to yield results. Minister for Forests A K Saseendran chaired a third high-level meeting that gave in to the people's demand.

Palatt Abraham, farmer killed in gaur attack. Photo: Special arrangement

It is understood that the district administration had accepted other demands made by the protesters, including a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased and a job for a dependent. However, the authorities remained adamant on the 'kill' order in the early meetings.



Abraham was killed by a gaur at a farm in Kakkayam under the Koorachund Panchayat Tuesday afternoon.

Now what?

According to a source, the district collector, who was put under pressure by the protesters to issue a kill order, had refused to give the go-ahead because the gaur that killed the farmer has yet to be identified.

The main demand of the protesters was that the administration issue a shoot-at-sight order to kill the gaur. Photo: Special arrangement.

The authorities have yet to confirm if the gaur that was found roaming in Kakkayam Sunday evening is the same that killed the farmer. The order issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests highlights this predicament.

"It is to be established undoubtedly that the animal which killed the man was the same before the operation," the order states.

It further says 'maximum effort' must be put in to tranquilise the animal. Only when the attempts fail should it be shot to be killed. But the order repeatedly states that "it is established as the same animal responsible for the death of Palattiyil Abraham alias Avarachan at Kakkayam, Kozhikkode District, the same animal shall be killed under section 11(1Xa) of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, with strict adherence to the provisions of the section and the guidelines in vogue".

The Chief Conservator of Forests (Northern Circle) is entrusted with the operation. The entire operation is to be photographed and videographed, and a detailed report is to be submitted.