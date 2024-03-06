Wild animal attacks: Forest min summons high-level meeting; elephants stray into Athirappilly

Thrissur: Forest Minister A K Saseendran here on Wednesday summoned a high-level meeting amid the protests against wild animal attacks in the state. The meeting will be held online at 2 pm. Two people were killed in wild animal attacks in the state on Tuesday. Triggering panic among natives, a herd of elephants strayed into the Athirappilly area on Wednesday morning. The wild elephants were spotted at the oil palm plantations in the Thumboormuzhi area on the Chalakkudy-Athirappilly road.

In view of the threat from wildlife, the authority has closed the tourist centres at Athirappilly and Vazhachal.

A 62-year-old tribal woman named Valsa, wife of a local tribal chief Rajan from Vachumaram area, was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in a forest area near Athirappally on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm while she was collecting forest resources.

Valsa's body has been moved to Taluk Hospital Chalakkudy for post-mortem examination, police added. In Kozhikode, Abraham, a 70-year-old farmer, was attacked by an Indian gaur at his farm in Kakkayam area around 3 pm. Despite being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.