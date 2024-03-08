Karunakaran is congress' asset; won't allow Sanghis to change it: K Muraleedharan

Kozhikode: Senior Congress leader and sitting MP K Muraleedharan is all set to test electoral waters from Thrissur Lok Sabha Constituency as UDF announced his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Responding to the media minutes after Congress announced its list of candidates, Muraleedharan said that he would retain Thrissur for UDF and make BJP taste defeat again.



K Muraleedharan, eldest son of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister K Karunakaran also criticised BJP for using his father's photo for election campaign after his sister Padmaja joined the saffron party.

“ K Karunakaran is the asset of Congress. No one can snatch that right. I won't allow the Sanghis to saffronise even his soul. Rahul Mamkoottathil never questioned Karunakaran's personality. Everyone knows who allowed Sanghis to use Karunakaran's photo,” he said.

Muraleedharan refused to comment further on his sister's entry to BJP. He declared that he would start the election campaign in Thrissur on Saturday.

“ I will reach Murali Mandiram at Thrissur tomorrow. My parents were laid to rest there. So, I will start my campaign by paying respects to them,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that he decided to contest from Thrissur as demanded by the leadership. He added that sitting MP T N Prathapan had demanded him to contest from Thrissur a few months ago. But he wished to contest from Vadakara constituency.