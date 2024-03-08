UDF list complete after Congress names candidates to 16 seats in Kerala

The Congress party has announced its candidates to 16 seats in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi, former president of the Indian National Congress, headlines the list that includes 14 sitting MPs, including Shashi Tharoor and KPCC president K Sudhakaran.

Shashi Tharoor. Photo: PTI

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, who announced the candidates during a press conference in New Delhi, will contest from Alappuzha while Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil will make his debut in the General Elections from the Vadakara constituency.

As announced earlier, K Muraleedharan, who is the sitting MP of Vadakara, will contest from Thrissur, where BJP has fielded a star candidate in actor Suresh Gopi.

K Sudhakaran.

With the announcement of the Congress list, the entire UDF line up for the polls has been finalised. Two of the remaining four UDF seats in Kerala -- Malappuram and Ponnani -- belong to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) while Kerala Congress's Francis George is the UDF candidate from the Kottayam constituency.

RSP's sitting MP, N K Premachandran, has started his campaign from the Kollam constituency.

Shafi Parambil. File photo: Onmanorama

Congress list

Kasaragod: Rajmohan Unnithan

Kannur: K Sudhakaran

Vadakara: Shafi Parambil

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

Kozhikode: M K Raghavan

Palakkad: V K Sreekandan

Alathur: Ramya Haridas

Thrissur: K Muraleedharan

Chalakudy: Benny Behanan

Ernakulam: Hibi Eden

Idukki: Dean Kuriakose

Alappuzha: K C Venugopal

Mavelikkara: Kodikunnil Suresh

Pathanamthitta: Anto Antony

Attingal: Adoor Prakash

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor