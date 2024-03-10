KSU activists clash with police at Kerala University arts fete venue in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: A clash erupted between police and KSU activists after a protest staged by the student activists interrupted the Kerala University arts fete here on Sunday. KSU leaders said that they staged a protest after SFI activists allegedly beat up students who reached to attend the arts festival. It is alleged that SFI activists unleashed violence against the students from the campuses where they failed to win the elections.

In the visuals, the police were seen forcefully removing the KSU activists from the venue. Following this, KSU members questioned the police and asked them to arrest SFI men who attacked the students. Manorama News reported that police arrested some KSU activists who staged a protest.

A KSU leader claimed that two students were injured and hospitalised. Raising slogans against SFI, KSU activists led a protest march to Kerala University Senate Hall, the main venue of the arts festival.

When participants of the arts festival questioned the protest, the competition at the main venue was resumed. Students who arrived for the Oppana competition said that they have been waiting for the performance without having food from the wee hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, SFI dismissed KSU's claims of attacking students. An SFI leader who is also a committee member of the arts festival told the media that enmity between SFI and KSU at Law College led to the issue. He alleged that KSU activists used to attack SFI activists.