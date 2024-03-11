Assault of student at Law college: DYFI leader Jaison Joseph surrenders

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Jaison Joseph, who is accused of assaulting a female student, has surrendered before police following the rejection of his bail application by the Supreme Court.



Jaison is the first accused in the case. The surrender comes amid allegations that police are not arresting him.

Last week, Jaison was expelled from Mount Zion Law College in Kadammanitta more than two months after the incident. A member of the CPM Perunad area committee and secretary of the DYFI Perunad block committee, Jaison is a fourth-year student of the college.

According to the complaint, Jaison assaulted the third-year-student on December 22, 2023. The student sustained an injury to her nose. Though Aranmula police collected the girl's statement and filed a case, they did not record his arrest. However, police registered cases against the complainant and Youth Congress workers for staging a protest against the delay in his arrest.