Kochi: The Supreme Court Collegium has appointed six lawyers as judges of the Kerala High Court.



The new appointees are MA Abdul Hakeem, VM Shyam Kumar, Harishankar V Menon, Manu S Nair, Iswaran Subramani, and Manoj Madhavan.

The appointment follows the recommendation of the Kerala High Court's Chief Justice, along with the Collegium comprising two senior advocates. Both the Kerala Chief Minister and the Governor have consented to the appointments.