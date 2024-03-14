On way to court, prisoner escapes in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 14, 2024 12:36 PM IST Updated: March 14, 2024 02:13 PM IST
Shijin alias Jimbooten of Karat Pullali's house eluded the police escort at 10.25 am. Photo: Special arrangement.

Kannur: A prisoner here escaped on Thursday while being taken from the Central Jail to be produced in a Kozhikode court.

Shijil alias Jimbooten of Pullalayil house in Karad, Malappuram, eluded the police escort at 10.25 am from the Kozhikode railway station. 

According to police, Shijil was wearing a handcuff on one of his hands. Cops have initiated an investigation into the incident and requested public assistance for any information to locate Shijil.

Shijil was booked with charges under Section 392 after he robbed a mobile phone and Rs 1,500 from an individual, said Vazhakkad police. He was remanded at the Kannur Special Sub Jail. At the time of escape, Shijil was reportedly transported by the police to Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. 

