On way to court, prisoner escapes in Kannur

Kannur: A prisoner here escaped on Thursday while being taken from the Central Jail to be produced in a Kozhikode court.

Shijil alias Jimbooten of Pullalayil house in Karad, Malappuram, eluded the police escort at 10.25 am from the Kozhikode railway station.

According to police, Shijil was wearing a handcuff on one of his hands. Cops have initiated an investigation into the incident and requested public assistance for any information to locate Shijil.

Shijil was booked with charges under Section 392 after he robbed a mobile phone and Rs 1,500 from an individual, said Vazhakkad police. He was remanded at the Kannur Special Sub Jail. At the time of escape, Shijil was reportedly transported by the police to Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.