KGMOA to intensify protest against Malappuram DMO over controversial punishment transfer

Malappuram: The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) in Malappuram has decided to intensify its protest against the District Medical Officer over the alleged punishment transfer of a medical officer.

Dr Juman C P was transferred to Palakkad by the District Medical Office alleging inefficiency in tackling the spread of Viral Hepatitis in the Pothukallu panchayat in Malappuram. Viral Hepatitis that could cause liver inflammation and damage took three lives and infected scores of others in Pothukallu and a nearby panchayat this year.

KGMOA has alleged that Dr Juman was made a scapegoat to cover up the inefficiency of the Health Department. Dr Juman was the medical officer at the Pothukallu Family Health Centre near Nilambur. Action was also taken against two Junior Health Inspectors of the hospital. The transfer order was issued on March 11.

The accusation against Dr Juman is that he failed to inform the higher authorities about the situation. KGMOA has refuted the allegation by stating that Dr Juman efficiently dealt with the infection and updated the details on a dedicated website daily.

“The Pothukallu FHC is one of the hectic family hospitals in the district with an average daily outpatient number of 300,” said Dr M Muraleedharan, Vice President of KGMOA, North Zone.

“The actual strength of the hospital should be four doctors but there were only two at the time of the initial reporting on the disease. The DMO's office had shifted two doctors from there to a different hospital and a public health lab. The medical team under Dr Juman worked hard to tackle the outbreak in their capacity but did not get proper support from the DMO's office. It is evident from the data and the communication from the Pothukallu PHC that the shortage of manpower is the reason for preventing the outbreak of the disease. Instead of solving the real issues, the Health Department is trying to save its face by sacrificing the morale and good name earned by a doctor,” said Dr Muraleedharan.