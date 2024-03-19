TN man mowed down by lorry while changing tyre on Thrissur road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2024 09:48 AM IST Updated: March 19, 2024 10:02 AM IST
The lorry hit the man from behind. Photo: Manorama News

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, a Tamil Nadu man was killed after being hit by a speeding lorry at Pattikkad here in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased is M Mohan Kumar (27), a pickup driver. He was mowed down by the lorry while changing the tyre of his vehicle. 

Another pickup driver who was helping Mohan to change the tyre was also injured in the accident. It is reported that the lorry hit Mohan from behind after losing control. 

The Tamil Nadu man was the driver of the pickup that carried vegetables to Thrissur. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Following the accident, traffic on the road was disrupted for a few hours. Peechi and Highway police officials reached the spot and restored the traffic.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA