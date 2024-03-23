Once a thriving community, this mini Gujarat in Alappuzha now has less than 100 voters

Along the silent corridors of Gujarati Street, the election writings in the Gujarati language serve as a poignant reminder of the democratic spirit that once permeated this place.



While their numbers were always dwindling over time, the community still was a force to reckon with till the last elections. And then the Covid came and a sizeable chunk again left in search of their roots and greener pastures. Now fewer than 30 families and only around 100 voters remain in this ‘little Gujarat’ as the election fever has gripped the state again.

“The atmosphere here was feverish even in the last election (assembly polls) with the walls of the heritage buildings serving as a canvas for political parties. However, now only a few families of Gujarati origin are left,” says Alphons Fernandes (67), fondly called Antappan, who has been running a tailor shop in the locality since 1980.

“The street once housed hundreds of families, shops, and other business establishments. They mainly dealt with the businesses of coir, spices, and sweets. Their business fortunes dipped over time and a large chunk migrated from here,” Fernandes, whose customers are mostly of Gujarati origin.

The street has a robust history of the Gujarati spice trade with traders from the north Indian state arriving in the Venice of the East, nearly 250 years ago. Alappuzha then boasted of a well-developed port and an extensive network of canals and the traders sensed vast business potential and settled here.

Now only 100 voters are left in the entire Gujarati Street, including Beach Road and Muppalam. Photo: Special Arrangement

“Now there are only four families left in my ward. The Gujarati population has been on a decline here and one reason was that parents marry off their children to Gujarat and then they too will leave to spend their remaining lives with them. Many of the families migrated in search of greener pastures. Now only 100 voters are left in the entire Gujarati Street, including Beach Road and Muppalam. There were nearly 1500 voters earlier,” said Simi Shafikhan, Councilor of Civil Station Ward.

Gujarati communities, including Parsis, Jains, Vaishnavites, and Kutch Memoms, once ran businesses and establishments in the region in large numbers. Still one can see ‘Gujarat Bakery’ there but now it is run by Malayalis.

“The bakery shop was run by a family from the Gujarati community. Now they have left because of a drop in business returns. The shop is now run by one of their helpers then, a Malayali and the sales have revived now. Now there is a huge demand for Gujarat sweets,” said Harsh Ved (62), who is among the few people of Gujarati origin left here.

Bakeries of Gujaratis . Photo: Special Arrangement

Harsh left for Bombay 35 years ago at the age of 21. He has come back now and plans to spend his ‘retirement life’ in God's Own Country. “I voted in the 1987 elections. Now I’ve again applied for voter ID here. The online status says they have processed the same and I hope to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” says Harsh.